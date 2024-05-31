Former WWE tag team asks AEW to sign them following recent appearance

A former WWE tag team asks AEW to sign them after previously appearing on Dynamite.

The Bollywood Boyz came into the spotlight during their union with Jinder Mahal. They were instrumental in Mahal winning the WWE Championship and even helped him retain the title for a couple of months. However, once Jinder Mahal lost the title, the spotlight around the Bollywood Boyz started to fade away and they were eventually released from the Stamford-based promotion.

Since their release, the Bollywood Boyz have made appearances on the independent scene and various promotions including AEW. They previously appeared on an episode of Dynamite in November last year. Recently, they competed for AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. Following this appearance, the Bollywood Boyz took to social media to ask AEW to sign them:

“Sign the Bollywood Boyz.”

Matt Cardona wanted WWE to sign the Bollywood Boyz in 2024 just before their Dynamite debut

In October last year, the Bollywood Boyz made their AEW Dynamite debut against The Gunns. It didn't take long for The Gunns to put away the former WWE tag team. Since then, they have made four more appearances for Tony Khan's promotion and they are already looking to get a contract. However, another former star wanted them to sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

When WrestleOps asked on their social media account who people wanted to sign with the Stamford-based promotion in 2024. Matt Cardona was quick to reply saying that he wanted the Bollywood Boyz to rejoin the promotion in 2024. More interestingly, this was posted just hours before they made their AEW Dynamite debut last year.

It will be interesting to see whether Tony Khan will consider the Bollywood Boyz's request and sign them to a contract.

