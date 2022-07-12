"They're gonna have to go their own way" - 11-time WWE Tag Team Champion makes a bold prediction about Gunn Club's AEW future

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Billy Gunn recently stated that his sons, Austin and Colten Gunn, would be fine without him should they take the next step in their careers.

The Gunn Club is quickly ascending as one of the best heel tag teams on AEW's roster. Last week on Dynamite, they ended their association with another popular duo, The Acclaimed, with Billy assaulting Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

While speaking on K & S WrestleFest, Gunn noted that it's fine for his sons to leave him if they want to establish their wrestling careers further. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added he would still give his boys some advice when needed.

"Please leave me behind. Yeah, leave me behind. I’m okay with that. There comes a time when they’re gonna have to go on their own anyway. Not that they use me as a crutch but it’s, sometimes they’re gonna have to......and they do that a little bit now."

He added:

"They kind of just find their way and then come talk to me about it and go, 'Hey, we just wanted to…' I say, 'No, it’s fine with me,' you know? So I don’t have a switch, I don’t have a......... it’s just when it’s time, I’ll know, you know what I mean?" [H/T POST Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see if the WWE Hall of Famer continues his on-screen association with Austin and Colten moving forward.

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg had high praise for Billy Gunn's sons, The Gunn Club

Austin and Colten Gunn have been getting compliments from wrestling personalities for their swift understanding of the wrestling business and in-ring expertise.

During an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg praised Billy Gunn's sons. The former WWE Tag Team Champion noted the second-generation stars had shown significant improvement inside the squared circle.

"I want to take a second to talk about the a** boys... the Gunn Club, Billy's kids, man they are really coming into their own and I'm talking about the little subtleties in between the wrestling moves that makes a huge difference and they're picking up on it already. It's not just kissing Billy's booty because he's my friend but his kids are getting really good at this."

The Gunn Club currently holds a 10-2 record as an AEW tag team. With their split from The Acclaimed, greater things might be on the horizon for Billy Gunn's sons.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far