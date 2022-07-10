"They are really coming into their own" - Road Dogg heaps praise on WWE Legend's sons AEW tag team (Exclusive)

"Road Dogg" Brian James and AEW star Billy Gunn shared a renowned tag team career. James recently praised Billy's sons on their growth as a team.

Billy Gunn wrestles alongside his sons Austin and Colten as the Gunn Club in AEW. They have risen through the ranks and were unbeaten in trios action until their loss to the Blackpool Combat Club in April. The "Sons of a Gunn" have also gotten themselves over with the crowd in recent interactions with Danhausen and the Acclaimed.

Billy's six-time WWE Tag Team title-winning partner, Road Dogg, has expressed high praise for the second-generation stars. Speaking during an episode of the Wrestling Outlaws, the tag team veteran praised them for the subtle touches in their work:

"I want to take a second to talk about the a-- boys...the Gunn Club, Billy's kids, man they are really coming into their own and I'm alking about the little subtleties in between the wrestling moves that makes a huge difference and they're picking up on it already. It's not just kissing Billy's booty because he's my friend but his kids are getting really good at this." (2:30-2:52)

The former SmackDown producer may find a reunion with Billy Gunn in AEW should he please, having left WWE at the beginning of this year.

Road Dogg discussed the prospect of his own son wrestling like Billy Gunn's in AEW

Many pro-wrestling legends desire their children to follow other career paths after their personal experiences on the road. Despite the adulation he shares about Billy Gunn's sons wrestling in AEW, Road Dogg has nurtured his son's career path outside of wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer described his reasoning further along in the interview:

"When he started applying himself in school and doing really well I thought which life do I want to steer him towards and what kind of advice am I going to give him." (3:53-4:04)

James went further to explain that his son was working a lucrative job with better perks when compared to the life that comes with pro wrestling. He elaborated, explaining that his son earned "over 100 grand a year."

