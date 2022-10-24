Former WWE Tag Team Champion gives his honest thoughts on potentially having one last match

Former WWE Tag Team Champion and AEW personality Arn Anderson have given his thoughts on whether he will be able to step back in the ring again.

Many legends in the business are lacing up their boots for one more match in 2022, including WWE Hall of Famers Ricky Steamboat and Ric Flair, with the latter's match being an event that was big enough to broadcast on pay-per-view.

One man who has stayed away from the ring is "The Enforcer," who, despite being able to deliver one of his signature spine busters every once in a while, hasn't wrestled an official match since May 2000.

But there are still fans out there who would love to see the 64-year-old back in the ring, so much so that at the recent Highspots event Live Virtual Gimmick Table, Arn was asked if he would get back in the ring, to which he said this:

"I had my last match back in 97. When the doctor said 'quit wrestling, quit walking.'" [H/T Fightful]

Despite seeming reluctant to come out of retirement, he did say that he would be willing to take one of his spine busters just to see what the fuss was about.

"How about I spinebuster myself so I can see what everyone has been complaining about all these years." [H/T Fightful]

Arn Anderson joined former champion who he held the WWE Tag Team Championship with in AEW

While their reign as WWE Tag Team Champions in 1989 was brief, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard are still regarded as one of the best teams to have ever held the titles.

Tully and Arn's careers have been intertwined since the mid-1980s, which continued all the way into AEW when The Enforcer made his debut for the company in 2019.

jim varsallone @jimmyv3

w/

Arn Anderson made a run-in, delivering a Spinebuster.

Your referee Hall of Famer

(Photos By James Musselwhite / AEW) @AEWrestling All Out Chicago Style Rhodes @CodyRhodes w/ @The_MJF pinned @Perfec10n Shawn Spears w/ Tully Blanchard.Arn Anderson made a run-in, delivering a Spinebuster.Your referee Hall of Famer @TheEarlHebner (Photos By James Musselwhite / AEW) @AEWrestling All Out Chicago Style Rhodes @CodyRhodes w/ @The_MJF pinned @Perfec10n Shawn Spears w/ Tully Blanchard.Arn Anderson made a run-in, delivering a Spinebuster.Your referee Hall of Famer @TheEarlHebner.(Photos By James Musselwhite / AEW) https://t.co/73wDlxz2sy

Anderson would side with Cody Rhodes during his match with Shawn Spears at 2019 All Out event, where Spears had Tully in his corner. Anderson's debut was a huge shock, and, because he couldn't help himself, he delivered a blistering spinebuster to Spears to help Cody get the win while chasing the man he held the WWE Tag Team Championships with away from ringside.

Would you like to see Arn Anderson lace up the boots again? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes