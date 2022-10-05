WWE legend Ricky Steamboat set to team with former RAW Tag Team Champions in first-time ever blockbuster match

It has been officially announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat will be coming out of retirement to team up with top AEW tag team FTR. It will be the first time Steamboat has competed in 12 years.

Steamboat hasn't wrestled since performing at a special Father's Day show for Florida Championship Wrestling in June 2010. At the event. he teamed up with his son Richie to take on "The Dudebusters," who were comprised of former WWE developmental star Caylen Croft and current AEW star Trent Beretta.

However, that is all set to change on November 27th 2022. The Dragon will team up with the current ROH, AAA and IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR for Big Time Wrestling at their "Return of the Dragon" event in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Steamboat and FTR will take on Jay Lethal, who will be reprising his gimmick as "Black Machismo," Brock Anderson, who's father Arn Anderson will be in his corner, and a mystery third man who will be announced later down the line.

The show will also feature another dream match, as the legendary Rock N' Roll Express will take on The Briscoe Brothers. It will be the Express's final bout at the Dorton Arena where the event will take place.

Ricky Steamboat recently appeared on AEW Dynamite

If you have a TV special named "House of the Dragon," it would be rude not to include the original dragon in the festivities. This is exactly what happened when Ricky Steamboat appeared on the August 17th 2022 edition of Dynamite.

The House of the Dragon edition of Dynamite was used as a promotional tool to promote the Game of Thrones spin-off show of the same name. With this in mind, "The Dragon" was invited along to be the guest timekeeper for the two-out-of-three falls match between Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia.

Danielson picked up the win over the Jericho Appreciation Society member. This angered his stablemate "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker, who decided to pick a fight with Steamboat during a backstage segment.

The WWE Hall of Famer had the last laugh, landing a right hand on Parker, proving to everyone at home that he does in fact still have some gas left in the tank.

