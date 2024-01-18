Former WWE Tag Team Champion returns to AEW Dynamite to challenge Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho was in for a surprise on AEW Dynamite as he was challenged by a former WWE Tag Team Champion. Jericho was no doubt taken aback at first, and the name is none other than Matt Sydal.

Jericho was being interviewed by Renee Paquette when he was asked about how he and Sammy Guevara were not able to beat Ricky Starks and Big Bill at Battle of the Belts last week. The Ocho was no doubt not impressed and was venting out his anger on The Don Callis Family.

He mentioned that they are one of the reasons why his tag team partner Sammy Guevara is not to be seen on Dynamite tonight, as they injured him. Before he could finish, he was interrupted by the returning Matt Sydal.

That took Jericho by surprise, and Sydal, who is a former WWE Tag Team Champion, went on about how he was better than the loss last week. He also said that Chris had to get back into the ring with someone whom he knows very well, and that was Sydal himself.

Without hesitation, the former WWE United States Champion accepted the challenge and warned Sydal to be careful of what he wished for. The match between the two will take place on Friday on AEW Rampage.

