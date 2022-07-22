Former WWE Tag Team Champion says he had a major injury before match against The Briscoes

One-half of the famous AEW tag team duo FTR (FKA The Revival in WWE), Dax Harwood (fka Scott Dawson), revealed that he had suffered an injury before a match against The Briscoes at the ROH Supercard Of Honor pay-per-view on April 1st.

FTR got the better of The Briscoes on the night and won the ROH Tag Team Championship for the first time. The wrestling universe hailed the action-packed contest as one of the most-loved tag team bouts in recent time.

During a recent interview with WebIsJericho, Harwood highlighted that he suffered a torn labrum before the match and faced difficulty sitting down.

“I got that [a torn labrum] right before the match with The Briscoes. I took a suplex on the floor, and it’s still very uncomfortable just to sit down. To walk or to run it doesn’t bother me, but to sit down, it just kills me. Every match you have, I don’t care how old you are or how young you are, every match is gonna take a toll on your body."

Former WWE star Dax Harwood on how much a shoulder tackle hurts

Harwood, who had an eight-year stint with WWE, commented on what it feels like to be on the receiving end of a shoulder tackle.

In the same interview, the former WWE Tag Team Champion explained that although wrestlers take these moves with a smiling face, it's the complete opposite in reality.

"We’ll take a move, even just a shoulder tackle — a shoulder tackle hurts so bad. We’ll take this move, and you’ll watch guys get right back up and smile and laugh. And in my mind, I’m like, ‘I gotta go home to my daughter, and that one tackle, that one bump hurt so bad that I can’t play with her.’ So why are we telling these fans this doesn’t hurt? ‘Watch. The ring is springy, it’s like a trampoline.’ It’s the complete opposite. Everything hurts,” Harwood said.

FTR is currently one of the best wrestling duos in the business. They are scheduled to face The Briscoes at ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in a two-out-of-three fall match.

