Former WWE Tag Team Champion on whether he'd debut in AEW

AEW has acquired quite several former WWE stars, despite often being criticized for bringing them in. While some have performed better than others, Tyler Breeze recently hinted that he'd be open to debuting in the promotion.

Best known for his WWE tenure, "Prince Pretty" is quite respected in the industry amongst his peers. However, his ability didn't translate into stardom, and sadly he, along with others, was released in 2021 in a wave of WWE "Budget Cuts."

During his recent appearance on A2D Radio's Lazy Booking, Tyler Breeze was asked whether he believes it's a possibility that he'll land up in AEW.

"I think it's possible. I wouldn't say that I'm retired or opposed to any of that. If the right moment and right opportunity popped up and I talked to the right people, cool, why not. I'm not actively seeking. I like everything going on right now and I'm very happy with everything going on. I'm open to whatever," said Breeze. [H/T: POSTWrestling]

Breeze is, however, officially back in action after taking a lengthy hiatus since his WWE release. In the same interview, the star expressed his excitement about returning to the industry.

Missed out on last Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Tyler Breeze's WWE release affected him badly, according to AEW's Shawn Spears

Much like Breeze, Shawn Spears has not captured many major championship titles across his career, but both are considered veterans amongst their peers. Off-screen, the two men are close friends and even helped train The Gunns.

During a November 2022 appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, The Chairman revealed that Breeze was doubtful about his future in the industry.

"He [Tyler Breeze] can still go; he still does everything. But I say to him, 'Hey man, getting ready for a second run?' He goes, 'Nah, [I’m] retired.' So I don’t know. That’s the true answer. But I see the excitement sometimes when he hops in," Spears said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

It's currently unclear what inspired Breeze to lace up his boots again, but it seems Spears was right when he noticed the excitement in his friend. Only time will tell if he'll return to WWE or even join Shawn Spears in AEW.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here