AEW wrestler claims that WWE Superstar released before Triple H era considers in-ring career to be over

Since becoming the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H has brought back many superstars. As part of his regime, it was reported that former NXT tag team champion Tyler Breeze could also use a way back into the company. However, that may not be the case anymore as per Shawn Spears.

After pairing up with Fandango as Breezango, Tyler Breeze was released in June 2021. Since his departure from the company, the former NXT star has been running a wrestling school with AEW star Shawn Spears.

During his appearance on 'The Sessions with Renee Paquette,' Spears mentioned that Breeze considers his in-ring career to be finished.

“There will be times we’ll hop in the ring and have 20, 25 minutes. We just did that a couple of weeks ago with the Gunns, just at the school to get some cardio in. He can still go; he still does everything. But I say to him, ‘Hey man, getting ready for a second run?’ He goes, ‘Nah, [I’m] retired.’ So I don’t know. That’s the true answer. But I see the excitement sometimes when he hops in,” said Spears. [H/T - Ringside News]

Tyler Breeze was previously reported to be backstage under the Triple H regime

Triple H has changed WWE's weekly programming in the last few weeks. Apart from transforming the storylines and matches, he has also brought back several released superstars.

Of course, being a "HHH" guy, Tyler Breeze was heavily teased to return to the company. According to Xero News, Breeze was seen regularly at WWE backstage in September.

As Shawn Spears mentioned in the same interview, Tyler Breeze still has some gas left in the tank because he is passionate about wrestling.

After being signed by WWE in 2010, Breeze had the potential to break out on the main roster. However, his character eventually became comical, and his transition to the main roster was cut short.

