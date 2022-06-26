"He’s been a mentor to us" - Former WWE Tag Team Champions on their close relationship with CM Punk behind the scenes in AEW

FTR members Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler shared some details about their backstage relationship with AEW World Champion CM Punk.

Earlier this year, CM Punk and FTR had a storyline conflict during the former's feud with MJF; even beating the duo with Jon Moxley. Months later, the conflict turned into an alliance as FTR congratulated the Second City Saint off the air after their world title win at Double or Nothing 2022.

During an interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Cash expressed his appreciation towards Punk, saying he's a mentor to him and Dax.

"When he got here, we never had any prior experience with him, so it was a clean slate and for us he’s been nothing but great. He’s been a mentor to us. Whatever we need, he’s been there for it. I think part of our rise right now is linked to his arrival here. He’d been a guy who beat the drum for us any chance he got, and I think that holds a lot of weight," Wheeler said.

Harwood, meanwhile, disclosed that their friendship with Punk had bonded from their admiration towards Bret Hart, while also expressing his gratitude to the latter.

"In a time where it’s hard to find people who are absolutely enamored with wrestling, the three of us are, and then it morphed into the love of Bret Hart. Then it morphed into the love of each other. Behind the scenes, I’ll be forever indebted to him for how he helped with cope with (my) anxieties, too," Harwood said. [H/T New York Post]

What were CM Punk and FTR doing in their brief partnership prior to Punk's injury?

On the June 1st episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk teamed up with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) for the first time against Max Caster and The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn).

Caster and the Gunns tried their best to level up with the champions. Punk and FTR prevailed by hitting their finishers, Go To Sleep and Big Rig, on Austin.

Also during the match, the Second City Saint went for a springboard but landed badly. This left him injured as he announced it days later on June 3 Rampage, leaving his partnership with FTR hanging for now.

Meanwhile, FTR will collide against United Empire and Roppongi Vice tomorrow at Forbidden Door for the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Titles. It will be interesting to see if Harwood and Wheeler will be able to add the IWGP Tag Team Crown to their collection or not.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far