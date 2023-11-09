Former WWE tag team gets squashed on Dynamite return

A former WWE tag team, which signed with AEW for quite some time now, made its TV return on the latest episode of Dynamite only to get squashed.

The tag team in question is The Bollywood Boyz (formerly known as Singh Brothers). The duo made its AEW debut in October last year after gaining prominence as "Singh Brothers" in the Stamford-based promotion a few years ago, being the managers of former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

The Bollywood Boyz made multiple appearances on AEW Rampage, Dark, and Dynamite earlier this year. Meanwhile, the popular tag team returned on the latest episode of Dynamite against The Gunns from the Bullet Club Gold.

As soon as the match began, Austin and Colten Gunn straight up charged on The Bollywood Boyz, squashing them in seconds to secure a victory. Following the bout, The Gunns were joined by their BCG buddy, Juice Robinson.

Moreover, Austin and Colten Gunn are slated to challenge MJF and a mystery partner for the ROH World Tag Team Championship at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. It remains to be seen if they will successfully win the tag title.