Former WWE talent advises Mariah May to get 'a** implants' so she can look like Toni Storm

A former WWE star has advised Mariah May to get a** implants so that she can look a lot like her mentor, Toni Storm. The star who has advised is The Outcasts member Harley Cameron.

Cameron is known to be unhinged in AEW. On X/Twitter, Cameron sent a message to Mariah May after she posted a clip of one of her matches taking a shot at Cameron’s implants. May wrote that she hopes the former WWE star has insurance on her implants.

Responding to that message, Harley hit back and took shots at May’s physical appearance. She wrote:

“Let me give you my plastic surgeons number Tiny Storm, maybe he can insert some a** implants so you can ACTUALLY look like Toni 😘.”

You can see the tweet here.

Expand Tweet

By calling her Tiny Storm, Harley would no doubt have touched a nerve and it will be interesting to see how this rivalry will end up.

Mariah May comments on comparison with WWE’s Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton is an up-and-coming star in WWE, and Mariah May is the same in AEW. They are both very similar in their wrestling style and appearance.

Given that both are blondes, there are many comparisons. May has now commented on these comparisons and said that she does not mind them. She also praised Stratton when she appeared on the Ring The Belle podcast.

“I don’t mind at all. I think Tiffany’s great, I think she’s a superstar. She’s great in the ring. I love her gears, I’m always like, ‘Yeah, that’s cute.’ Everyone will tag me on her pictures or tag her on my pictures. She’s a sweetheart, we spoken before. At the end of the day, there can be multiple blondes. We all love Barbie, we all love the divas. Me, Anna, and Julia were talking about this. We all love the divas and if you think about our age group, remember we came up on Total Divas and Nikki Bella and stuff, so yes, we’re going to look like Barbie dolls, but we’re also some of the greatest wrestlers,” May said.

The futures of the two stars seem to be in good hands given their popularity among the WWE and AEW fans, and will only get better as they keep wrestling.

