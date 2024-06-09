Former WWE talent explains AEW debut loss: "I was severely Jet Lagged"

A former WWE talent recently debuted in AEW but ended up losing. He has now explained the reason behind his loss.

Tate Mayfairs first made a name for himself in NXT UK. However, since his departure from WWE, Mayfairs has been plying his trade in the independent scene and has been doing quite well for himself. Currently, he is the TNT World Champion in the UK.

Tonight on AEW Collision, Mayfairs had a big opportunity when he faced off against Daniel Garcia. Although Tate immediately brought the fight to Garcia, the latter recovered soon and was able to pick up the win without much effort.

Trending

Following the match, Tate Mayfairs took to social media to say that he was "severely Jet Lagged." and also demanded a rematch against Garcia.

"I was severely Jet Lagged - I want a REMATCH !" wrote Mayfairs.

You can check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Toni Storm made an important announcement on AEW Collision

This week's episode of Collision turned out to be an eventful one. Toni Storm also competed at the show and faced Lady Frost. Storm picked up the win to continue her good run in the company.

Following the match, she got in the ring and announced that Mariah May would be competing in the Owen Hart Cup. This is an interesting decision since the winner of the tournament is slated to receive a shot at Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Champion at All In pay-per-view later this year.

Expand Tweet

May has been quite good during her time in All Elite Wrestling but she hasn't been involved in many storylines yet. This will be the biggest storyline of her run in Tony Khan's promotion.

The Owen Hart Cup Tournament brackets are yet to be determined so there is no telling who May will come up against. It remains to be seen if she can win the tournament and face her mentor at All In on August 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback