Former WWE talent hopeful for an AEW return in 6 months

A recently signed AEW star who also made an appearance on WWE years ago, provided a timeline for return to action along with sharing a training video on social media, as he has been out injured for months.

The star in question is Kota Ibushi. He officially signed with Tony Khan's promotion last year after multiple sporadic appearances and matches. Ibushi also competed in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament back in 2016. However, he has been out of action since his last appearance on an episode of Dynamite in November 2023.

He teamed up with Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight to defeat The Don Callis Family in a street fight in his last AEW appearance. The 41-year-old has been reportedly out of action for months due to an ankle injury. Furthermore, Ibushi wrestled at a NOAH pro wrestling event in January while still being injured.

The Japanese star recently said he could recover from injury miraculously earlier than expected. Meanwhile, Ibushi shared another post on his Instagram, where he shared a clip of him training in the ring and also wrote how he is hoping to recover in the next six months:

"1 year in and out, my ankle is still sprained, but I was able to explode with lab practice since surgery. It doesn't take a year to come back. It will surely heal in six months. CURE !!"

Former WWE talent is excited to be in AEW

The former WWE talent, Kota Ibushi signed a full-time contract with AEW last year. He also took to the "X" social media platform to inform fans regarding the same, expressing his excitement:

"My current contract is with AEW. I think AEW is the best world. That's why I want to seize the opportunity in AEW or AEW and make it an even greater organization."

Expand Tweet

Henceforth, only time will tell when Kota Ibushi will finally recover from his injury and make his anticipated return on AEW TV.

Do you want to see Kota Ibushi back in AEW? Sounds off by using the discuss button.

Poll : Do you want to see Kota Ibushi back in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion