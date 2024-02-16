AEW star claims he will miraculously recover from a serious injury in 4 months: "This time I'll fix everything"

If there's one thing AEW fans don't want wrestlers to experience, it's injuries. They are the bane of any wrestler, and just one can put a wrestler out of business for several weeks, or even years. Therefore, fans are always looking for updates on their favorite wrestler who has been injured, fearing the worst and hoping for the best.

Giving an update on his injury is Kota Ibushi, who recently signed with AEW. Ibushi suffered further damage to his already injured ankle during his match at the New Year Event at Pro Wrestling NOAH on January 2, where he faced Naomichi Marufuji. The Golden Star first posted that he was on the road to recovery and would be "cured in three months".

"Full recovery 6 months to 1 year. Does it take that long?," he first asked. "So it will be cured in 3 months! ! I'll do what I decide."

He later posted:

"So 4 months! ! Heal, heal, heal, heal. This time I'll fix everything. It will heal slowly. Starting today, I will do my rehabilitation without trying too hard," he wrote.

Fans will be waiting in anticipation to see the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion back in the ring.

Kota Ibushi earned flak for his bicycle spot on AEW's Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight

One of Ibushi's earlier bouts in the Jacksonville-based company was the Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight, a match that also had Chris Jericho, Don Callis' Family with Brian Cage, and Kenny Omega. During that match, Ibushi rode a bicycle and began hitting his opponents with a pipe, a spot that left fans flabbergasted. The spot soon grabbed attention online and some also commented on it.

While the spot might have miffed some fans, the former NEVER Openweight Champion has enough and more talent and skill to bounce back and give some of the most incredible matches that wrestling fans have ever seen.

