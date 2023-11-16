"Hurting the business" - Outrageous AEW Dynamite spot leaves fans speechless

AEW commissioned a street fight for the latest episode of Dynamite. Street fights could be a bit complicated to book, as they need a lot of creativity available in the team. Then again, the bookers sometimes try something for a lark and just hope that it works with the audience. While audiences might like some spots, there are chances that some may not go over too well.

The now infamous street fight at Dynamite featuring Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Don Callis's family with Brian Cage has once again gained social media's attention. A post showed the spot where Kota Ibushi rode a bicycle and hit the wrestlers with a pipe before being brought down by his opponent. The spot went on for a few seconds, became viral, and people started commenting on it.

Expand Tweet

Check out the reactions:

The reactions to Ibushi's cycling were interesting

Some more reactions

The quality and safety of matches in Tony Khan's company have been a concern for a while now. It remains to be seen how Khan and company react to the reactions they have gotten from the spot.

AEW has always been criticized for its matches

Wrestling veterans have gone out of their way to criticize the way Tony Khan, the head booker of the Jacksonville-based company, has been booking the matches. Eric Bischoff has earlier said, "What they refer to as a story is not a story. It’s an excuse for a match." Vince Russo has been more than vocal about his request to Khan to allow him to book the show.

Tony and his company are currently getting a lot of flak in all three quarters. While wrestling icons are criticizing the booking and the safety, the ratings of the shows are plummeting. Khan's booking lost the Wednesday Night Ratings War in October after AEW Dynamite clashed against WWE's NXT. WWE defeated TK quite comfortably. With all this on his plate, Tony Khan should be a very worried man at the moment.

What do you think? Does AEW need a complete change and reboot? Tell us in the comments section.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer