"He’s just gonna reinjure himself" - Fans left shocked after injured top AEW star shares scary workout video

Fans have reacted to a shocking workout video shared by a top AEW star currently recovering from an injury.

Kota Ibushi was one of NJPW's premier talents. The former DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion made his first AEW appearance on a July 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite as the fifth member of the Golden Elite. More recently, Ibushi and Omega partnered with Chris Jericho and Paul Wight in a Street Fight to defeat the Don Callis Family on the November 15, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite. However, the effects of previous and new injuries would be felt by the former WWE Cruiserweight Classic participant.

Ibushi made his return to Pro Wrestling NOAH to face Naomichi Marufuji at NOAH The New Year 2024. The Golden Star, who was nursing injuries in his right hand and his left ankle prior to the bout, sustained further damage during the bout, which lasted over thirty minutes. Ibushi was taken to a hospital after he won, despite being unable to stand in the ring after the match.

A user on X shared a video posted by Ibushi on Instagram, showing him engaging in a workout following his surgeries. In the clip, Ibushi was seen performing a handstand, although the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion seemingly landed on his neck awkwardly while dropping the posture, risking another possible injury.

Fans responded to the user's post to voice their concerns over Ibushi's health and recommended that the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion properly convalesce.

AEW star Kota Ibushi shared an update on his health after sustaining multiple injuries

Top AEW talent Kota Ibushi provided an update on his physical condition after suffering multiple serious injuries.

The 41-year-old star, who recently took to X to share details regarding his health, had to be rushed to a hospital after his match against Naomichi Marufuji at NOAH The New Year 2024.

Ibushi has been struggling with injuries since being sidelined by significant damage to his shoulder in the finals of the G1 Climax tournament in October 2021. Despite returning from a hiatus lasting for over a year, he injured his shoulder once again, leaving him no choice but to take more time off.

On X, Ibushi addressed his fans and shared information regarding his treatment and rehabilitation:

“I've had the cast removed, and now I'm in a simple cast and will be in this condition for 2 weeks so I'll heal as soon as possible! Next, on the left, there is a small broken bone that seems to be filled with water. The broken water is floating in the pool, and sometimes I get severe pain, which seems to hit a nerve through the gap between the bones, so I need to treat this as well. Both feet. After that, shoulder," - Ibushi wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

