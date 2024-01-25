AEW star's important health update confirms multiple medical complications

An injured AEW star recently gave an update on his health condition. The said star is suffering from multiple medical complications. The wrestler in question is Kota Ibushi.

Kota Ibushi injured himself in the main event of Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year 2024. The injury took place during a match against Naomichi Marufuji as Ibushi ended up hurting both his ankles while performing the Moonsault maneuver.

Despite being in excruciating pain, he wrestled the match and even grabbed victory. Following the match, the AEW star was immediately rushed to the hospital, which left fans worried.

Ibushi has now addressed the status of his injury. On Thursday, the Japanese wrestler took to his official X account to give a detailed account to his fans:

“I've had the cast removed, and now I'm in a simple cast and will be in this condition for 2 weeks so I'll heal as soon as possible! Next, on the left, there is a small broken bone that seems to be filled with water. The broken water is floating in the pool, and sometimes I get severe pain, which seems to hit a nerve through the gap between the bones, so I need to treat this as well. Both feet. After that, shoulder.“ he wrote.

AEW star has suffered from injury setbacks in recent years

The last few years have not been so great for Kota Ibushi. His recent ankle injuries are just one of the many medical complications that the AEW star has had to deal with over the past couple of years.

The 41-year-old suffered a major shoulder injury in the finals of the G1 Climax on October 21, 2021. The injury kept him on the shelf for more than a year.

The Japanese star suffered another setback post his return from an injury-forced hiatus as he, unfortunately, injured his shoulders again. This forced him to take more time off.

Ibushi joined AEW in 2023. He made his debut in the July 13 edition of AEW Dynamite. The former WWE Superstar was revealed as the mystery partner of The Elite for the Blood And Guts match against Blackpool Combat Club. The match took place the following week, which Ibushi and his team won. He eventually signed the contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion on November 15, 2023.

