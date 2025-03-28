Former WWE talent lays out challenge for Mercedes Mone in a submission match

A former WWE talent has challenged Mercedes Mone to a submission match. It will be great to see if it happens.

Ad

Deonna Purrazzo was in WWE from 2014 to 2020, with her last three years taking place in NXT. She was not afforded many chances there, and later, she moved to TNA and eventually AEW. After initially appearing in Tony Khan's company in 2022, she signed full-time in 2024. Since then, she has had many matches with the likes of Toni Storm and others.

Now, The Virtuosa has called out Mercedes Mone in a bid to take her on for the TBS Championship. In an interview with Vice, Purazzo said:

Ad

Trending

“My dream match is Mercedes Mone versus 'The Virtuosa' Deonna Purrazzo in a submission match. And I feel like, for both of us, submissions are the cornerstone of our careers. Bringing that to life at AEW I feel might be a first for the women’s division. I could be wrong. But [it] would be so unique and a different story to tell. We’re two of the most submission-based women in our division that could accomplish that.” [H/T Vice]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former WWE star Deonna Purrazzo hints at booking dissatisfaction

Former WWE star Deonna Purrazzo has hinted at being dissatisfied with her AEW booking. She has been stuck in the mid-card for the last few months and has now made it clear that she wants to get out of it.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote:

“It’s been a long time since I’ve wrestled 3 matches in 3 days. I’m still tired & I’m still sore… but as I begin my 13th year of wrestling, I’m still as hungry as I was year 1. And I refuse to sit back and feel as though my peers are passing me by. I AM the standard. Always have been and I’m coming to reclaim MY crown. VIRTUOSA 👁️.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what kind of plans Tony Khan has for her in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback