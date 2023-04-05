Former WWE talent makes AEW return

Former WWE talent Invictus Khash made his return to AEW on the latest edition of Dark. The 23-year-old had previously appeared on Raw, where he faced off against WWE's Omos on September 12, 2022.

Khash had not appeared on AEW programming for the past two months until his recent return. His last match in All Elite Wrestling was on January 28, 2023, during an episode of Dark where he fought against Shawn Dean.

On the latest edition of AEW Dark, Invictus Khash faced Lee Moriarty, who is part of The Firm. The two wrestlers had a competitive match, but Moriarty emerged victorious with a leg lariat that left Khash down for the count.

Despite the loss, Khash's return to Tony Khan's promotion was welcomed by fans who are eager to see what he will bring to the table in the coming weeks and months.

AEW Dark has become a popular platform for up-and-coming wrestlers to showcase their skills, and Khash's return is a testament to the show's growing importance.

As Tony Khan continues to expand and attract new talent, fans can look forward to seeing more exciting matches featuring some of the most talented wrestlers in the world.

AEW President Tony Khan signed another former WWE talent recently

Tony Khan recently announced that Taya Valkyrie, who previously went by the name Franky Monet during her time in WWE, has signed with the company. On March 15, 2023, Taya Valkyrie made her debut on AEW Dynamite following Jade Cargill's TBS Championship title defense against Nicole Matthews.

Cargill won the match, maintaining her unbeaten streak of 54-0. However, after the match, Valkyrie made a surprising appearance and attacked Leila Grey, sparking speculation about new storylines for AEW's women's division.

The unexpected twist has created a lot of excitement among wrestling enthusiasts, who are curious about Valkyrie's contribution to AEW's roster.

