Former WWE talent says tag team run with Miro was the "most stressful time" of his life

AEW star Miro has had some rather interesting tag team partners over the years, including the likes of Kip Sabian, Aiden English, and his League of Nations stablemates, but which former WWE talent had a stressful time teaming with The Redeemer?

The answer is esteemed Junior Heavyweight Alex Koslov, who wrestled in WWE's developmental system FCW as Peter Orlov between 2010 and 2012. Koslov never wrestled full-time on WWE TV, but he had a successful career thanks to his time in NJPW, AAA, and Ring of Honor.

But why was his partnership with Miro so stressful? Speaking on the recent "Developmentally Speaking" podcast, Alex Koslov started off by saying that one of the things that didn't click was the fact that the team didn't start until the end of his time in FCW.

"The only ideas, the only path I had over there (in WWE developmental) was me and Rusev. Me and Rusev started tagging but it was kind of towards the tail end of my time there… It was actually the most stressful time of my life over there when I was in FCW." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Koslov then admitted that he had requested his release but was talked out of it by John Laurinaitis, who instead gave him some time off. However, when it came to the next round of roster cuts, the company had plans for only Miro and not Koslov.

"I wanted it so badly but I was not able to, I don’t know, do a good enough job that was satisfactory for them it felt and so I asked for my release and Johnny Ace told me to take a little vacation so he sent me home for a couple weeks and I came back energized and I started to do better work but at that point, it was already too late but they were thinking of putting me and Rusev on the road at that time but, they had to release people and had to make the cuts and I was one of ‘em." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Miro did reference one of his former partners on AEW Collision

Since returning to AEW, the former TNT Champion is currently sitting on a record of two wins and zero losses. However, his most recent win actually referenced one of his former partners.

As previously stated, Miro was a member of the WWE stable "The League of Nations," alongside Alberto Del Rio, Wade Barrett, and Sheamus. During his most recent match with Anthony Henry, the former "Bulgarian Brute" decided to hit Henry with Sheamus' trademark 'Ten Beats' to the chest.

Sheamus certainly took notice of the former Rusev doing this and decided to take to Twitter to ask The Redeemer if he could DM him regarding royalties to the move. It's unclear if Miro has given Sheamus his money, but it's fairly certain that if the "Celtic Warrior" didn't get it, the world would know about it.

