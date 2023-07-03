WWE Superstar Sheamus demands "royalty check" after AEW star uses his signature move

WWE SmackDown star Sheamus has taken to Twitter to share his reaction to Miro using his popular move on AEW Collision. If The Celtic Warrior gets his way, he may receive a check from Tony Khan in his mailbox.

Sheamus' hard-hitting style has made him an immensely popular star and a reliable hand for top-notch matches. His signature "Ten Beats of the Bodhrán" move has done wonders for his career, inflicting copious pain on his opponents and engaging the crowd as they count along.

On the latest edition of AEW Collision, Miro, a good friend of Sheamus, decided to borrow the popular move in his match against Anthony Henry. The spot did its job as the crowd lapped up the not-so-subtle homage to The Celtic Warrior.

Sheamus has since shared his reaction to The Redeemer's potential tribute and made a tongue-in-cheek comment about being owed royalties:

"DM me re: royalty check #tenbeats 🧐," tweeted Sheamus.

In all likelihood, the two friends probably had a good laugh about this after the exchange. Nonetheless, it is always fun seeing these sort of references make their way across the sacred "forbidden door."

Sheamus' tag partner failed to win at WWE Money in the Bank

For the most part, Sheamus has been meandering around on WWE programming as of late. It seems all but inevitable that he will soon be highlighted in a more prominent role, but for the time being, his Brawling Brutes stablemate, Butch, has been at the forefront of the faction's brightest moments.

On Saturday, Butch competed in the WWE Money in the Bank ladder match. What made the occasion more special is that it took place on his home turf, the UK.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle The next person who needs that gimmick change and that is Butch into Pete Dunne



SHOULD HAPPEN AT MONEY IN THE BANK The next person who needs that gimmick change and that is Butch into Pete DunneSHOULD HAPPEN AT MONEY IN THE BANK https://t.co/6J00JPijFT

While he could not secure the briefcase, the London audience was seemingly more than happy to see a local hero perform at such a high level. With the rumors of WWE possibly returning to the UK soon, it may just be a matter of time before The Bruiserweight competes on home soil again.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes