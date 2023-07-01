Triple H set to repackage 29-year-old WWE star soon - Reports

Multiple WWE Superstars have undergone a gimmick change ever since Triple H took control of the company's creative direction. As per a recent report, Butch could also soon join names like LA Knight, Baron Corbin, and many others who got their old gimmicks back.

The 29-year-old has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2017. He made his debut as Pete Dunne and was a force to be reckoned with on NXT UK before transitioning over to the States. Dunne moved up to the main roster in 2022, where he joined Ridge Holland and Sheamus under the ring name Butch to form the Brawling Brutes.

Butch has been treading water since his promotion and has not been involved in any notable feuds. However, it seems like Triple H has big plans in store for The Brusierweight. According to a report from BWE, the star could soon be going back to his old gimmick of Pete Dunne.

Butch will take part in the WWE Money in the Bank match this Saturday

The 29-year-old is set to compete in one of the biggest matches of his career on the main roster. The Money in the Bank briefcase provides the holder with an opportunity to ascend to the main event picture. This year, Triple H wants to give that chance to a rising star, as all seven names in the men's ladder match have never won a World Championship in WWE.

Other than Butch, Ricochet, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, and Santos Escobar will be competing in the high-stakes bout. LA Knight is currently the favorite to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, but plans can change at any moment in WWE.

This will be the first Money in the Bank event under Triple H's regime, and Hunter has pulled out all the stops to make it a memorable one. The show will be broadcasted live from the O2 Arena in London and will also feature The Bloodline Civil War, in which Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will face The Usos.

