Fans want 29-year-old star to bring back popular gimmick at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

The WWE roster is currently in London to host the final episode of SmackDown ahead of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Fans want the company to bring back Butch's popular Pete Dunne gimmick as the event takes place in the United Kingdom.

Earlier this year, WWE announced that the company will be returning to the United Kingdom to host Money in the Bank after last year's success of Clash at The Castle. Earlier this month, Butch of The Brawling Brutes defeated Baron Corbin to qualify for the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

A lot of previous gimmicks have returned over the past few months. Last week, fans saw the return of Lone Wolf Baron Corbin in NXT. This led to the WWE Universe expressing their interest in bringing back Pete Dunne for the event in London instead of Butch of The Brawling Brutes.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Ross Wayman @realrosswayman @ProWFinesse Think it would be easy to do. Tease it in a quick backstage promo on smackdown. Hit Dunne’s original NXT music and he comes out to a huge pop. The commentary team just need to sell it like ‘that’s not Butch, that’s the bruiserweight!’ with Samantha Irvin confirming it @ProWFinesse Think it would be easy to do. Tease it in a quick backstage promo on smackdown. Hit Dunne’s original NXT music and he comes out to a huge pop. The commentary team just need to sell it like ‘that’s not Butch, that’s the bruiserweight!’ with Samantha Irvin confirming it

Bjames @Bjvanjames @ProWFinesse Yes! He needs a good push!! He is very entertaining to watch! @ProWFinesse Yes! He needs a good push!! He is very entertaining to watch! 👍

Purdie @Purdie316 @ProWFinesse I’m London he needs to be PETE DUNNE @ProWFinesse I’m London he needs to be PETE DUNNE

Ricky Olivo @rickybeinricky @ProWFinesse That music gonna hit and I think the whole crowd gonna lose it @ProWFinesse That music gonna hit and I think the whole crowd gonna lose it

Ben @Benavfctooth @ProWFinesse Could start the match by saying butch Is unable to compete tonight all the wrestlers stand in the ring sheamus comes out and says butch isn’t available tonight but this man is and then hid music hits @ProWFinesse Could start the match by saying butch Is unable to compete tonight all the wrestlers stand in the ring sheamus comes out and says butch isn’t available tonight but this man is and then hid music hits

In 2022, we saw the last of Pete Dunne on the developmental brand. He later made his main roster debut ahead of WrestleMania 38 on Friday Night SmackDown as Butch, joining Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Pete Dunne is a two-time champion in WWE

In 2017, Pete Dunne became a force to be reckoned with when he defeated Tyler Bate and became the second-ever WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion. Dunne went on to hold the championship for 658 days on the developmental brand until he faced and lost to Walter (aka Gunther).

He then spent his time in the United States and formed The Broserweights alongside Matt Riddle. The two ended up winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics and won the NXT Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, Riddle lost the titles to Imperium on his own due to the ongoing pandemic.

After Pete Dunne returned to WWE NXT, he turned heel and aligned with Ridge Holland, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Pat McAfee to form the Kings of NXT and feuded with The Undisputed Era. In 2022, he reunited with Ridge Holland on Friday Night SmackDown and became a part of The Brawling Brutes.

It's been over a year and Butch has become a mainstay on Friday Night SmackDown. He alongside Holland has had matches against The Usos for the titles but couldn't win the gold.

Do you want to see the return of Pete Dunne? Sound off in the comment section below.

