Former WWE talent shares a message ahead of big return after over 9 months

A former WWE star will make her return to the ring after almost nine months against Skye Blue in AEW. The star in question is Queen Aminata.

The upcoming edition of Rampage was taped from Paycom Center in Oklahoma. This week's installment has great matches on the card, featuring stars like Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander and many more.

Aminata took to Twitter and posted how her last match before her prolonged break was against Skye Blue, and now her return match too was against the same opponent.

My last match was February 26th, 2023 against @Skyebyee . Who knew right after that match I would be forced to take such a long break. - Tonight I am back in the ring 9+ months later facing Skye again. Anyways, The Queen is back," wrote Queen Aminata.

Expand Tweet

Queen Aminata is a former WWE Superstar who made her AEW debut in 2022. The latter was part of WWE in 2019.

WWE veteran Konnan and Disco Inferno talk about recent AEW Dynamite look of Kenny Omega

Before announcing his health status, Omega was seen on AEW Dynamite. But viewers didn't see the usual Cleaner. His look was a very different.

Veterans Disco Inferno and Konnan weighed in on their opinions of Omega's look on the Keepin' It 100 podcast.

"Non-wrestling attire, you got that right. But this is like the attire that you shouldn't be wearing out on television if you are supposed to be a big star of this company. He had on shorts, sneakers with no socks, and long sleeves shirt that had like some design. And he's out there with Jericho who has got his leather jacket on," said Inferno.

Konnan said:

"Leather jacket with spikes, you know he is all dressed up and this guy (Omega), this is what exactly this guy looked like and where were they yesterday? Texas, right? So its still cold there. This guy looked like he was headed to the beach."

Expand Tweet

Fans and stars all around the world are wishing Kenny a speedy recovery.

Do you think Aminata will pick up the victory tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.