“This guy looked like he was headed to the beach” - Former WWE star mocks Kenny Omega’s recent AEW appearance

Former AEW Champion Kenny Omega recently revealed about his illness on Twitter. Before announcing it on social media, he appeared on Dynamite in a very casual and uninterested way.

During his appearence on Dynamite, viewers noticed Omega was not dressed as usual. Former WWE star Konnan and WCW veteran Disco Inferno weighed in on the Cleaner's appearance. While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno commented on what the 40-year-old star wore to the ring.

"Non-wrestling attire, you got that right. But this is like the attire that you shouldn't be wearing out on television if you are supposed to be a big star of this company. He had on shorts, sneakers with no socks, and long sleeves shirt that had like some design. And he's out there with Jericho who has got his leather jacket on," said Inferno. (06:24 - 06:48)

Konnan also compared Chris Jericho's attire to Omega's.

"Leather jacket with spikes, you know he is all dressed up and this guy (Omega), this is what exactly this guy looked like and where were they yesterday? Texas, right? So its still cold there. This guy looked like he was headed to the beach," said Konnan. (06:55 - 07:16)

MJF sends a heartfelt message to Kenny Omega

After Kenny Omega shared his unpleasant health update, many stars sent their regards for his well-being.

The longest reigning AEW World Champion took to Twitter and wished The Best Bout Machine a speedy recovery.

"Heal up quick, thank you," wrote MJF.

Recently, MJF defended his title against Kenny Omega on an episode of Collision. This match was highly rated by many viewers.

