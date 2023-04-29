Former WWE talent suffers defeat on AEW Rampage debut

Tonight on AEW Rampage, a former WWE talent suffered defeat on her debut against Anna Jay A.S. The star is one of the rumored new signees for the Jacksonville-based promotion, Ashley D'Amboise.

The 32-year-old star has competed in several promotions. She was an enhancement talent on WWE SmackDown. D'Amboise has been wrestling on AEW Dark and Dark Elevation since 2021.

It was recently reported that the former WWE personality had officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. Unfortunately, throughout her run in the Jacksonville-based promotion, she has only suffered losses, and her losing streak continued tonight on Rampage.

She wrestled Jericho Appreciation Society member Anna Jay A.S. tonight. The Jericho Appreciation Society member has been feuding with House of Black's Julia Hart. The last time the two wrestled, Hart picked up the win.

This has enraged Jay, and she brought out her aggressive side against the debutant on Rampage. D'Amboise hardly got in any offense as Jay A.S. dominated her. In the end, the 24-year-old star emerged victorious.

After the match, Julia Hart rushed in to attack her rival. The two stars brawled with each other, and in the end, Anna got the upper hand.

