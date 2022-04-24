"I’ve never been one to be a very good teammate" - Former WWE United States Champion comments on joining Jon Moxley's faction in AEW

AEW star Samoa Joe gave a statement regarding his desire to join Jon Moxley's faction, the Blackpool Combat Club.

Under William Regal's mentorship, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley joined forces to form the Blackpool Combat Club. The group recently recruited Wheeler Yuta after the up-and-coming star pushed the former Lunatic Fringe to the absolute limit on AEW Rampage.

Meanwhile, Samoa Joe recently joined All Elite Wrestling after showing up at ROH Supercard of Honor.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



(via

SAMOA JOE IS ALL ELITE AFTER SHOWING UP AT ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR(via @ringofhonor SAMOA JOE IS ALL ELITE AFTER SHOWING UP AT ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR 😱(via @ringofhonor)https://t.co/v3Y6wkW0tR

Speaking to the New York Post, the Samoan Submission Machine gave his respect to the Blackpool Combat Club before pulling himself out of the running to be a part of the group.

“There are a lot of men within that stable [Blackpool Combat Club] I have a great amount of respect from and some I’m learning to acquire respect for," Joe said. "Obviously some would think that it would be a perfect fit for me, but I’ve never been one to be a very good teammate so I don’t know how that would work."

He then went on to say that due to so many potential factors in the industry and in All Elite Wrestling, he does not want to set a time on how much longer he plans to go on in the business.

Samoa Joe recently won the ROH World TV Championship on AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe recently showed up at Ring of Honor after the main event of the Supercard of Honor. He saved Jonathan Gresham from the hands of Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt.

Following his return to wrestling after his WWE release, the three-time NXT Champion defeated Max Caster to advance to the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament. He then took on Minoru Suzuki for the ROH Television title in the main event of a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

Samoa Joe came out on top to lift his first Ring of Honor title in ages. However, after the match, he was attacked by Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and a debuting Satnam Singh. The feud looks like it will lead to an eventual clash between Black Machismo and the former TNA (now IMPACT) World Champion.

Do you think Samoa Joe could be a part of Blackpool Combat Club? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha