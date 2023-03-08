Former WWE United States Champion identifies themselves as a potential suspect in recent robbery

A former WWE United States Champion has seemingly let slip a hint regarding a recent robbery involving an AEW star.

A few hours ago, the newly crowned TNT Champion, Wardlow, took to Twitter to report the robbery of his title. The video he posted showed his rental car being broken into with all his in-ring gear going missing. The Wardog also seemed to think that Powerhouse Hobbs was behind the incident, as he vowed to get his revenge.

However, it seems that the culprit may have been someone else entirely. Former TNT Champion Samoa Joe has evidently not let his loss go unanswered after the Revolution pay-per-view, as implied by his tweet.

"Anyone know how to get broken glass out of a Balaclava? Asking for a friend .."

You can check out the full tweet here:

Samoa Joe @SamoaJoe Anyone know how to get broken glass out of a Balaclava? Asking for a friend .. Anyone know how to get broken glass out of a Balaclava? Asking for a friend ..

The former WWE Superstar's tweet prompted an interesting reply from another AEW star

It appears that Brody King has also joined the kayfabe conspiracy, as he posted a comment under Samoa Joe's tweet.

Brody King is generally perceived as a tough juggernaut of a wrestler, inclined to use heavy hits to dismantle his opponents. He recently bagged his first gold at AEW as the House of Black took down the Elite for the Trios Championship titles. Brody King has certainly seized the opportunity to push himself into the spotlight.

Replying to Samoa Joe's cryptic tweet, the newly crowned Trios Champion stated that he was experienced in doing exactly what Joe needed.

"I’m actually quite knowledgeable on the subject."

You can check out the full tweet here:

As of now, it remains to be seen whether the feud between the former WWE Superstar and Wardlow will continue and how Powerhouse Hobbs will factor into the storyline.

Do you think Samoa Joe is the one who stole the belt? Sound off in the comments section below!

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes