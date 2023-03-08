Top AEW champion robbed after Revolution 2023

AEW has quite a number of championship belts, and it seems that not only do the stars on the roster covet the belt, but also petty criminals. Unfortunately, for the reigning TNT Champion Wardlow, his belt was stolen just before this week's Dynamite.

While there's little information on what exactly happened, it seems like Wardlow was preparing to travel to Sacramento to make it in time for AEW Dynamite, and left his gear in his rental car. Sadly, the vehicle was broken into, and alongside the TNT Title, his gear was also stolen.

The War Dog recently took to social media, where he shared a brief clip of the aftermath of the burglary and expressed how it's affected him.

"Well, thanks to the person who broke into my rental car and took absolutely everything from me - my TNT title, my boots, my gear, my whole life were in those bags. I don't know if this means I'mma have to beat the s**t out of Hobbs in these clothes I'm wearing right now."

The star continued, letting the burglar know he was lucky not to have been caught in the act.

"One way or another I'm gonna make it to Sacramento and we're gonna get this s**t done. Whoever did do this better than God that I didn't catch you in the act because your jaw would be as shattered as this glass is," Wardlow said.

While stolen titles are sometimes done as part of a storyline, this unfortunately seems to be real. AEW will likely take measures to retrieve the belt, but perhaps this could be an opportunity to design a special TNT title for Wardlow.

Chris Jericho was the first AEW star who had a championship belt stolen from him

Woefully, Wardlow is only the second All Elite Wrestling star to have a championship belt legitimately stolen from him. Chris Jericho had the world championship snatched from his limo just a few hours after he won it in 2019.

According to a police report, The Demo God left the title in his rented limo while he was eating inside Longhorn Steakhouse. Jericho had taken the wrong luggage from the airport, and the limo driver returned the bags while the star continued his meal. Upon re-entering the limo, Chris Jericho realized the belt was missing.

Luckily, the AEW World Championship was retrieved by police, ending the drama before it could worsen. It's currently unclear what steps will be taken to recover the TNT Championship, but the promotion will likely pursue legal action.

