AEW Rumors: Championship belt stolen from Chris Jericho

Jericho became the very first AEW World Heavyweight Champion at All Out.

A report from Fightful states that a championship belt, presumably the AEW World title, was stolen from Chris Jericho. While the police report didn't state whether or not it was the AEW title, it's an easy guess to make in this case.

The AEW World Heavyweight Championship was first seen by fans at the company's Double or Nothing event in May this year.

Last week, former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho became the very first AEW World Champion, defeating Adam 'Hangman' Page in the main event of All Out.

The road to All Out was difficult for both men, as Page won a 21-Man Casino Battle Royale to qualify for the title match, whilst Jericho defeated his old foe Kenny Omega to do the same.

The crime

A police report covered the incident with the following report.

The victim reported the theft of his championship wrestling belt while he was eating inside Longhorn Steakhouse. The victim stated he arrived at the Millionaire Club Airport Terminal and place the belt inside his rented limousine. The limo driver shuttled the victim to Longhorn for dinner. The victim remained at Longhorn while the limo driver returned to the airport. The victim had taken the wrong luggage from the airport and the driver took it back to the terminal. When the driver picked up the victim from the restaurant, the belt was missing. Responding officers searched the limo and airport for the belt without success. On-call CID was consulted, and forensics repsonded to the scene.

What's next?

Though the report does not specify that the title was the AEW Heavyweight title, it's highly unlikely that the new champion would be travelling with any piece of gold other than that specific championship belt.

Hopefully the title will be found soon and the perpetrators punished for their actions, as the company prepares for their big TV launch on TNT next month.