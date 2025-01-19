Former WWE United States Champion isn't looking to join AEW: "I’m cool, trust me"

A former WWE star has confirmed his future status after his exit from the Stamford-based promotion. He noted that he wasn't looking for a job in AEW.

Baron Corbin first signed with WWE in 2012. He started his run in NXT as The Lone Wolf and made his way eventually onto the main roster. While he initially started his main roster run on a strong note by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase and the United States Championship as well as defeating Kurt Angle in the Olympic gold medalist's final match, WWE failed to capitalize on his initial success.

After attempting to rebrand him several times, he was moved to NXT again before he got called up to the main roster a few months later. Sadly, Corbin was released from his contract in 2024.

Following his release, there has been much speculation about his future in the industry, but Baron Corbin has not given any clear indication about what he plans to do. Recently, Corbin commented on Rey Fenix's situation in AEW, where he stated that the luchador had to honor his contract since he knew what he was getting into.

When a fan pointed out that this situation only hurt Rey Fenix since he was not being used on TV, Corbin pointed out that adding injury time to a wrestler's contract was standard practice. He also commented that perhaps Fenix didn't want to work.

A fan used his last statement to claim that Corbin was looking for a job in AEW to which The Lone Wolf stated that he wasn't looking for a job in Tony Khan's company.

"I don’t want a job but nice try. I’m cool trust me."

Baron Corbin is set to compete in his first match since his WWE release

Since his WWE release last year, Corbin has not stepped into the ring for any promotion. He has mostly stayed off the radar and has not given any inkling of his next steps. His last match was a dark match on the October 18, 2024, episode of SmackDown where he defeated Giovanni Vinci. However, he is looking to step back into the ring again.

The former WWE star took to social media to confirm that he would compete against Josh Barnett at GCW Bloodsport on January 19, 2025.

"Grit your teeth and protect your neck," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Baron Corbin will make more appearances for GCW in the future.

