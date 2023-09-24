Former WWE United States Champion loses his first singles AEW match in 522 days

Former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo has just suffered his first singles loss in AEW in 522 days. His last loss was against Darby Allin back on April 20, 2022, when they collided in a Coffin Match.

Two weeks ago, Andrade was seen intently watching Bullet Club Gold's match. The faction then confronted him a week later, wanting to know why they were being watched by the luchador. This set up the match between Jy White and Andrade.

For tonight's bout between Jay White and Andrade, all of Bullet Club Gold were present ringside, including an upgraded version of "Card-Blade." Their presence proved to be a factor, as they constantly interfered during the match.

Andrade El Idolo was able to hit his Hammer-Lock DDT on White before transitioning to a Figure-Four Leg Lock. It seemed as if The Switchblade was about to tap out. Out of desperation, all members of Bullet Club Gold pulled the referee over to distract him.

This led to a window opportunity for Juice Robinson to blindside the former WWE Superstar, which then led to Jay White hitting Blade Runner to put him away.

The numbers advantage once more proved to be a big factor even for the former WWE United States Champion.

