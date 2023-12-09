Former WWE United States Champion officially confirms return to major promotion after 8 years

Andrade El Idolo, a former WWE United States Champion, is returning to a promotion after eight long years. The promotion in question is none other than Lucha Libre CMLL.

Andrade was with CMLL from 2007 to 2015, winning a host of titles. One of the highlights of his time there was his CMLL Universal Championship run in 2011.

Lucha Libre took to Twitter to make the announcement, where the promotion hyped his return. It also mentioned the arena that he would be returning in and gave info on how to buy tickets for the event.

"🤩 ¡Andrade El Ídolo “La Sombra” regresa a la Arena México! 🗓️ Viernes 15 de diciembre '23 🕣 8:30 p.m. 🎟️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster: Phttps://www.ticketmaster.com.mx/event/14005E5602892C07 #ViernesEspectacularCMLL #CMLL," the tweet said.

Dave Meltzer gave an update on Andrade’s future amid WWE rumors

There has been a lot of talk regarding the future of Andrade El Idolo and his AEW contract. There have been reports that WWE wants to bring him back.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that while the former United States Champion's AEW contract will be up soon, there is one disadvantage if he returns to the Stamford-based promotion and that is he can't participate on the independent scene.

"He's not made a decision on what he's doing next, he's not signed a new deal. But if he does go to WWE, he knows he can't go back to Arena Mexico. (His AEW deal is up) he believes relatively soon. My impression is that it's up relatively soon." [H/T Comicbook]

It remains to be seen what will happen with Andrade's contract. It will be interesting to see if he decides to go back to his former company as his wife Charlotte Flair currently works there.

