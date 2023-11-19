Former WWE United States Champion seemingly unhappy with his AEW booking

A former champion in WWE who has been signed with AEW for more than two years now is seemingly not pleased with how he has been treated in the promotion, citing the number of pay-per-views he has been in. The former WWE United States Champion in question is Andrade El Idolo.

Andrade made his AEW debut on the June 4, 2021, episode of Dynamite. Prior to that, he was one of the most prominent wrestlers in the Stamford-based promotion, where he also won the United States title after a tremendous NXT run.

Lately, El Idolo has been one of the most important members on the All Elite roster. However, fans feel the star has not been getting the deserved opportunities, considering his talent and amazing abilities. It's hard to believe that El Idolo has not had a singles PPV match until now in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Meanwhile, Andrade El Idolo seems unhappy with his booking in AEW until now and also not being on Full Gear 2023. Taking to the "X" social media platform, Andrade reminded fans that he has been on two PPVs only since the beginning of his All Elite career.

"2 and a half years and 2 PPV !!!!! but today is a great PPV, you can't miss it!!! I love wrestling!!! #AntiPPV #NotSingleMatch #AEWFullGear," wrote Andrade.

The former WWE United States Champion got a new manager

It's no secret that Andrade El Idolo's AEW career has been lackluster, considering he has so much potential.

Nonetheless, the former WWE United States Champion got a new manager to represent him on Saturday Night Collision. The new manager is none other than CJ Perry (fka Lana).

However, Perry's husband, Miro, is not pleased to see his wife with Andrade, and it seems a new feud has been brewing up for the past few weeks. Only time will tell how the story goes further between the two in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on Andrade's bookings so far? Sound off in the comments below.

