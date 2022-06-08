"Who gives a sh*t?" - Former WWE United States Champion shares his thoughts on recent controversy between MJF and AEW

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka. Zack Ryder) recently shared his thoughts regarding MJF and his issues with AEW.

The Salt of the Earth and All Elite President Tony Khan have had problems over the past few months. The former believes he deserves a better deal than his current one. Due to internal issues, he even no-showed a meet-and-greet during Double or Nothing weekend.

Maxwell took things to a new level last week on AEW Dynamite when he cut a scathing promo where he took shots at the company and called Khan "A F***ing Mark."

On The Wrestling Inc Daily, Cardona spoke about his take on the entire ordeal. He stated that it is irrelevant to him whether this whole situation is scripted or not.

The former US Champion added that whatever it may be, it is working for Max and that the entire point of wrestling is to make people question whether it is real or not.

“Who gives a sh*t? We’re all talking about it. Whatever it is, it’s working. He’s the talk of the wrestling business. You have your questioning, you have your doubt. Is this real? Is this not real? Isn’t that what the pro wrestling business is? To suspend disbelief?” Cardona stated. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

You can check out the entire interview here:

Matt Cardona spoke about AEW star CM Punk taunting him

Cardona jokingly tweeted after WWE Superstars Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of RAW. This received some enraged replies from the wrestling community, including AEW star CM Punk, who taunted his former colleague.

You can check it out below:

player/coach @CMPunk Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona If I could go back in time…the night I was pushed off the stage in a wheelchair on Raw, I should have walked into Johnny Ace’s office…placed my neck brace on the table and walked out because I wasn’t being respected enough as Internet Champion. If I could go back in time…the night I was pushed off the stage in a wheelchair on Raw, I should have walked into Johnny Ace’s office…placed my neck brace on the table and walked out because I wasn’t being respected enough as Internet Champion. https://t.co/2mQiw4I61D If you’d go back in time to stand up for yourself, you should stand up the workers now. twitter.com/TheMattCardona… If you’d go back in time to stand up for yourself, you should stand up the workers now. twitter.com/TheMattCardona…

In the same interview with Wrestling Inc Daily, Cardona clarified that the tweet was just a joke. He added that he found it funny, but not everyone will feel the same way.

“It was a fun tweet. I don’t know what part of the tweet was more obvious that it was a joke, a) that I was going to put my neck brace on Johnny Ace’s table, or b) that I was talking about the respect of the Internet Championship. It was a joke. I still think it was funny. If people don’t like it, I mean that’s life. You can’t please everybody.”

Matt Cardona has thrived on the independent circuit since leaving WWE in 2020. He is currently injured and will be out of action for some time. You can find more updates about him here.

