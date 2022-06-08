"You can’t please everybody" - Former WWE Intercontinental Champion comments on CM Punk's taunt for him

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona recently opened up on why he does not engage in back-and-forth conversations on Twitter.

A while back, Cardona took to Twitter to post a message on the issue of Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on WWE. In a divided pro-wrestling community, his tweet attracted a few enraged replies, one of which was from AEW World Champion CM Punk.

Interestingly, Cardona chose not to engage in a back-and-forth on social media against The Second City Saint. It was only recently, in an interview with Wrestling Inc., that he opened up on the issue.

“It was a fun tweet,” Cardona said. “I don’t know what part of the tweet was more obvious that it was a joke, a) that I was going to put my neck brace on Johnny Ace’s table, or b) that I was talking about the respect of the Internet Championship. It was a joke. I still think it was funny. If people don’t like it, I mean that’s life. You can’t please everybody.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

He further added that he would rather not engage in a Twitter back-and-forth as there will always be a hater or a critic.

"You’re always going to have a hater or a critic. That’s life, it is what it is, and I wasn’t going to engage in some Twitter back and forth with anybody over it. I thought it was a funny tweet. I didn’t delete it. I thought it was pretty clever.”

player/coach @CMPunk Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona If I could go back in time…the night I was pushed off the stage in a wheelchair on Raw, I should have walked into Johnny Ace’s office…placed my neck brace on the table and walked out because I wasn’t being respected enough as Internet Champion. If I could go back in time…the night I was pushed off the stage in a wheelchair on Raw, I should have walked into Johnny Ace’s office…placed my neck brace on the table and walked out because I wasn’t being respected enough as Internet Champion. https://t.co/2mQiw4I61D If you’d go back in time to stand up for yourself, you should stand up the workers now. twitter.com/TheMattCardona… If you’d go back in time to stand up for yourself, you should stand up the workers now. twitter.com/TheMattCardona…

Former WWE star Matt Cardona is currently under treatment

In a slew of injuries that have plagued the pro wrestling world in the last couple of days, Cardona has also suffered a torn bicep which required him to go through surgery.

In a recent tweet, he shared that he was out of surgery and ready for a comeback. He also stated that he has ordered a leather jacket and a denim vest.

With so many stars currently injured in various promotions like WWE and AEW, Cardona's tweet is a fresh breath in a grim environment. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when he is able to make a full recovery and return to the squared circle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far