Former WWE Universal Champion's lookalike sends a threatening message after a nasty hit-and-run incident

AEW's roster has had its fair share of setbacks this year. The bad stretch is not over yet, it seems, as former WWE Superstar Parker Boudreaux was recently on the receiving end of a hit-and-run.

Boudreaux acquired a development deal with WWE in 2021, because of his likeness to Brock Lesnar. He made his NXT debut on December 14, 2021, with the name Harland, beating Guru Raaj. He spent the following four months in NXT, where he worked alongside Joe Gacy, until his release on April 29, 2022.

Boudreaux later began performing on AEW shows as part of The Trustbusters stable alongside Ari Daivari and Slim J. He inked a deal with the Jacksonville-based company in August.

The AEW star recently took to Twitter to share a menacing message.

"To whoever just did a hit and run on me Imma find you. 🔪"

The former WWE Superstar recently filed a trademark

While Parker Boudreaux is yet to make any major moves in AEW, he has already filed for a trademark.

On October 25th of this year, Parker applied for a patent in his name, as well as “BFD” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Boudreaux has been praised by many notable personalities, including Paul Heyman. His in-ring style consists of hard-hitting moves, along with brute force intended to dismantle opponents. In that regard, he is similar to Brock Lesnar in more than just appearance.

Teaming up with Ari Diavari and the rest of the Trustbusters, only time will tell what destruction the stable intends to bring to AEW in the coming months.

