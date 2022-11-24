Former WWE US Champion attacks Chris Jericho after AEW Dynamite main event

Chris Jericho was attacked by former WWE United States Champion Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro) after the main event of AEW Dynamite.

The Ocho took on Japanese legend Tomohiro Ishii in the main event of the Wednesday night show. The latter sought the ROH World Championship and put his opponent through a world of hurt. His chops to the JAS Leader’s chest busted it open, giving the match a gruesome visual.

Ishii got in plenty of offense, often dominating the inaugural AEW World Champion. However, the former Demo God locked in the Liontamer to get the submission victory. It was yet another clean win for Chris Jericho, which was a major surprise for the commentators who pointed this out.

The Ocho made his way to the announcer’s desk to confront Ian Riccaboni. Before he could get physical, Claudio Castagnoli attacked him from behind and dropped him to the floor.

Claudio Castagnoli was part of the fatal Four-way match at AEW Full Gear for the ROH World Championship. Other participants included Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara. The former champion came up short as Chris Jericho retained. But after this attack, it seems like Tony Khan is keen to book this rivalry.

If the Swiss Superman does win the title, it will be his second run with the title since signing with Tony Khan's company. He beat Jonathan Gresham to capture the title for the first time.

What was your take on the Dynamite main event? Sound off in the comments below.

