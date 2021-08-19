Former WWE US Champion Carlito was at ringside for AEW Dynamite

Former WWE United States champion Carlito was present during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, which emanated from Houston, Texas.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Carlito shared a clip from his phone depicting the ringside view during the commencement of Dynamite. In the caption of the video, Carlito thanked AEW star Brian Cage:

"Thanks for the hook up @MrGMSI_BCage," Carlito said.

Carlito returned to WWE earlier this year during the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble that saw him put on a decent performance inside the Thunderdome. He then teamed up with Jeff Hardy the next night on the RAW episode to defeat Elias and Jaxson Ryder.

Many fans were hoping to see the former Intercontinental Champion have a fruitful stint with the company moving forward. However, Carlito didn't make many appearances on either RAW or SmackDown. Carlito himself shed some light on the situation, stating that he wasn't under any contract with them.

Multiple former WWE superstars jumping over to AEW has become the story of 2021. Even Christian Cage returned for this year's Royal Rumble match but later ended up joining AEW.

With CM Punk and Daniel Bryan being other former WWE names rumored to be making their debut with Tony Khan's promotion somewhere down the road, fans can expect Carlito to follow in their footsteps.

On top of that, AEW's current partnership with NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling and AAA, has made them a desirable destination for any wrestler.

Carlito could be a great addition to AEW's mid-card division

Carlito could rewrite the final chapter of his wrestling career in AEW!

AEW currently holds the most stacked men's roster in the professional wrestling business. The possible addition of Carlito could prompt them to shuffle things around. But the former WWE superstar won't be short of opponents here.

With the launch of AEW Rampage, the company seems to be providing equal opportunities to everyone out there.

Given Carlito's size and ability to dismantle his opponents, he could be a great fit to feud with the likes of Miro, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage, to name a few. It is unknown if Carlito met Tony Khan during his appearance on Dynamite this week.

