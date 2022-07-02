"I think I know what I’m talking about" - Former WWE veteran lashes out at a fan tweet criticizing Tony Khan's promotion

WWE legend Taz had a stern reply to a fan tweet that heavily criticized AEW.

Ever since its inception, All Elite Wrestling has proven to be a credible threat to WWE's monopoly in the pro wrestling business. Over the years, many superstars from Vince McMahon's locker room have joined Tony Khan's roster. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Claudio Castagnoli are some of the biggest names among them.

While AEW is growing in popularity, the pro wrestling community is seemingly divided in favor of the two biggest promotions today. In a recent tweet, a fan spoke out in favor of Vince McMahon's company while simultaneously criticizing AEW.

This prompted a quick response from Taz, who took down the argument with a credible one of his own.

"Nah, don’t tell me what I forgot, I didn’t forget anything. I think I know what I’m talking about lol. Most wrestling didn’t survive wasn’t cause of business, pretty sure a monopoly happened. So, only AEW gets critiqued by this small portion of fans on social media?"

ftw @OfficialTAZ AnarKerry @AnarKerry

WWE did. I think you forgot that part.



@OfficialTAZ Most pro wrestling didn't survive.WWE did. I think you forgot that part.Armchair bookers aren't talking about pro wrestling as a whole. They are talking about AEW and it's failures. Nah, don't tell me what I forgot, I didn't forget anything. I think I know what I'm talking about lol. Most wrestling didn't survive wasn't cause of business, pretty sure a monopoly happened. So, only AEW gets critiqued by this small portion of fans on social media?

While Taz's argument makes sense, it also implies that AEW still has a monopoly to beat. It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will be able to push his company to gain the upper hand over WWE in the coming years.

The former WWE personality's response was applauded by fans

Taz's response to the fan was hailed by Twitter users for being the perfect reply to the argument. A number of comments asked the Team Taz leader to simply ignore such criticism.

TerrelLism @trell8301 @OfficialTAZ Pay no mind to ants trying to throw a rock at giant. @OfficialTAZ Pay no mind to ants trying to throw a rock at giant.

Cody Collins @hcollins121416 @OfficialTAZ Taz don’t waste your amazing mind on these numbskulls who don’t know what good pro wrestling is. @OfficialTAZ Taz don’t waste your amazing mind on these numbskulls who don’t know what good pro wrestling is.

A few comments also praised how Taz handled the situation with a neat comeback.

Taz is currently a regular commentator in All Elite programming. While a few minor changes may take place regarding the system of commentary soon, it is safe to say that Taz will stay for the long run.

