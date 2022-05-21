"Shut down immediately" - Former WWE veteran Paul Wight fka Big Show discloses the truth about him doing athletic moves 

Former WWE veteran and AEW personnel Paul Wight has revealed the truth behind his aerial attempts during his earlier days.

During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada, Wight revealed that he had incredible athleticism for someone of his size. He added that he was also capable of doing kip-ups, dropkicks, and moonsaults.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion also explained how his athletic skills were immediately shut down by the creative team in Japan. He said:

“Totally true. It’s probably gone by now. That was done probably with VHS tape, it was so long ago, that hung around the training room… I had athleticism that was crazy for someone of my size in the game. I could do kip-ups, I could do dropkicks, dropkicks off the top. I could do a moonsault. Believe it or not, the way the industry was then, because it was still transitioning, nobody really knew what to do with me because I was unlike anything anyone had seen before. There were rumors of me doing it in Japan. It wasn’t in a match. It was screwing around in the afternoon. And then I was told immediately not to do it ever again if I wanted to continue working [around the] world. I was thinking, ‘Japan is a great place to break it out. Here we go.’ And it was shut down immediately by those that had the creative control.” (H/T: PWMania)

Paul Wight recently spoke about his infamous angle with Hulk Hogan at a WCW event

Paul Wight recently disclosed some details regarding his clash against Hulk Hogan during their time in WCW. The former made his debut for the company in a Sumo Monster Truck Match.

During the match, Wight was shoved off a rooftop. While reflecting on the same, he said:

"I definitely wouldn’t even consider doing that now at my age with my wisdom, like, ‘No. Why are we doing that?' But at 22, 23-years-old, I’m like, 'Yeah, whatever you want to do. Push me off a building? Awesome.' You know, because you’re just so excited… You’re young and you think you’re bulletproof… Just being young and being funny, when I went over and Hulk’s looking over the top at me, I was flipping him a bird on the way down… It’s a wonder he didn’t bust out laughing when I did it," [H/T: WrestlingNews.Co]

Paul Wight is currently working as a commentator for AEW, where he generally works for the AEW Dark: Elevation show.

