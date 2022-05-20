Former WWE Champion recalls infamous angle with Hulk Hogan in WCW event

Current AEW personality Paul Wight (aka Big Show) disclosed some details about Hulk Hogan's controversial shove when they wrestled at World Championship Wrestling during the 1990s.

In 1995, Wight debuted in WCW as The Giant, the kayfabe "son" of Andre, the Giant, and joined Kevin Sullivan's Dungeon of Doom. He wrestled in his first match at that year's Halloween Havoc against Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. The bout was a 'Sumo Monster truck match.'

During the match, the Hulkster and The Giant had their respective monster trucks as they rammed each other on top of the roof. When Hogan's truck took advantage, Wight came out of his truck furious, leading to both men fighting each other.

Hogan broke free of Wight's chokehold by shoving his hands, causing the latter to collapse and fall off the rooftop. Years later, the latter has shared details of this with ET Canada's Shakiel Mahjouri, saying he allowed himself to perform that gruesome move out of his excitement for his in-ring debut.

"I definitely wouldn’t even consider doing that now at my age with my wisdom, like, ‘No. Why are we doing that?' But at 22, 23-years-old, I’m like, 'Yeah, whatever you want to do. Push me off a building? Awesome.' You know, because you’re just so excited… You’re young and you think you’re bulletproof… Just being young and being funny, when I went over and Hulk’s looking over the top at me, I was flipping him a bird on the way down… It’s a wonder he didn’t bust out laughing when I did it," Wight revealed. [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

At the end of the match, Wight won the world title in disqualification after Hogan's then-manager, Jimmy Hart, betrayed him. However, WCW nullified the win and vacated the championship.

A look back at the Paul Wight vs. Hulk Hogan rivalry

After Halloween Havoc, Paul Wight (The Giant) and Hulk Hogan met each other in the ring several times. Wight and Ric Flair defeated Hogan and Randy Savage in a tag team match at Clash of the Champions XXXII.

Hogan then outlasted The Giant in a steel cage match at SuperBrawl VI. When the former became nWo leader, he beat the latter to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Hog Wild 1996.

After years of rivalry, Hogan and Wight teamed up in the nWo between 1996 and 1998. The duo has maintained a cordial relationship out of the ring.

Coming back to the shove, while infamous, the story proved that The Giant had insane athleticism back in his youth. It remains to be seen if he and Hulk Hogan will cross paths again in AEW, even for a backstage segment.

