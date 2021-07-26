Former WWE Women's Champion names Serena Deeb as her dream opponent outside the company

SmackDown Superstar Bayley recently named AEW star Serena Deeb as her dream opponent outside of WWE.

Bayley, who may be out of action for close to 9 months with a torn ACL, doesn't shy away from paying respect to those she looks up to. Just a few weeks ago, The Role Model posted a heartfelt message for the recently deceased Mellisa Coates for helping her during the formative years of her career.

Can’t wait to miss the first show in front of fans again. I blame YOU for this. Thanks a lot pic.twitter.com/ETOhRyeYkj — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 16, 2021

In a recent interview with Metro, Bayley spoke about many topics, including naming her dream opponent not under a contract with WWE. The former 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion quickly mentioned AEW's Serena Deeb as someone she's yearning to get into the squared circle.

Bayley further stated that she has the utmost respect for Serena Deeb as the AEW star helped her find her footing in the business when they both performed for SHIMMER Wrestling.

"I have so much respect and some history with Serena Deeb. I would love, love, love to be able to have a match with her one day. She helped me so much in my early career to get to SHIMMER. That would be so awesome." said Bayley

AEW star Serena Deeb is a widely-respected veteran of the business

Considered by many to be one of the most underrated performers in the business, former NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb has quietly developed a dedicated fan base over the course of the last decade.

Apart from her top-notch technical wrestling skills, Deeb has also played an invaluable role in the overall development of AEW's women's division.

Despite this, Serena Deeb has struggled to find a regular spot for herself on AEW Dynamite. However, she has regularly appeared on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. With AEW Rampage beginning next month, fans can expect to see Deeb perform more often on TV.

Apart from AEW, Serena Deeb has also worked with WWE in the past. Her last stint as a coach at the Performance Center ended when she was cut from the company owing to budget cuts in April 2020.

Would you like to see Serena Deeb and Bayley battle it out? Do you think we may get to see the dream match between two of the best women's wrestlers around at some point in the future? Sound off in the comments section below!

