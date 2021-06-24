"I'll truly never forget you" - Bayley reacts to the passing of Melissa Coates

As reported by the Cauliflower Alley Club, "Super Genie" Melissa Coates passed away at the age of 50.

Everyone here at the CAC is deeply saddened to hear the news that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away. We send out our sincerest condolences to her family, friends and fans. May they find comfort in the memories left behind during this most difficult time. R.I.P. Melissa. pic.twitter.com/mD77rvsFyO — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) June 24, 2021

Bayley was one of the many wrestlers who shared their condolences on social media. The former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed she had her very first professional wrestling match against Coates.

Bayley put out a heartfelt tribute in which she thanked Coates for helping her during the early stages of her career. Here's what Bayley posted on Twitter:

"I had my very first match against Melissa Coates. There's always a forever connection when you share the ring with someone and I'm honored to have that with her. Thank you for being so sweet, helpful and busting my brace face open. I'll truly never forget you."

I had my very first match against Melissa Coates. There’s always a forever connection when you share the ring with someone and I’m honored to have that with her. Thank you for being so sweet, helpful and busting my brace face open. I’ll truly never forget you. ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wi33PmoyaD — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 24, 2021

The wrestling career of Melissa Coates

Melissa Coates was a respected figure in professional wrestling circles as she entered the industry from the world of bodybuilding and worked for various notable promotions.

Melissa Coates is no stranger to WWE TV as she was with the company in 2005 and reported to Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), WWE's former developmental system. She trained at Deep South Wrestling before expanding her resume.

Coates also made an appearance at the Backlash 2005 pay-per-view, where she attempted to win the Master Lock Challenge.

Melissa Coates had a stint with IMPACT Wrestling, where she managed Sabu under the 'Super Genie' moniker.

Coates had to undergo an amputation of her left leg in 2020 after doctors found multiple life-threatening blood clots in her limb. A Go-Fund-Me page was started to cover her medical expenses, and updates regarding her recovery weren't available during the pandemic.

Melissa Coates' passing is unfortunate as she was a thoroughly underrated veteran who undoubtedly influenced several current wrestlers, including Bayley.

All of us here at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our condolences to the family and friends of Melissa Coates. May her soul rest in peace.

