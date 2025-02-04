Former WWE World Champion believes Jon Moxley is 'slowly becoming deranged and paranoid'

A former WWE World Champion has spoken about Jon Moxley and admitted that he is slowly becoming "deranged and paranoid. "This could be music to Moxley’s ears.

The AEW World Champion is one of the most devastating heels in the company right now. Ever since the formation of the Death Riders, there has been no stopping either him or his faction. His matches and promos carry an aura, and former WWE World Champion Nic Nemeth, aka Dolph Ziggler, has admitted that it makes Mox unhinged.

He was speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast when he said:

“There is some madness slowly appearing in front of our face, and I really feel like last night's words from Moxley were like giving you this 'I have this beautiful plan. It's 100 pages.' And it's just in his brain. 'I need to be champion for forever and I have to do whatever it takes. And if I have to have an army of me in white t-shirts behind me, I'll have it.' And I think he's slowly becoming deranged and paranoid. And it's really awesome and subtle. And it takes time, if we give it time,” Nemeth said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Nic Nemeth said Jon Moxley impressed him after a long time

In the same segment, Nic Nemeth alluded to Jon Moxley's interview with Renee Paquette and revealed that he was impressed by the former WWE star for the first time in a long time.

“This was the first time in a little while that I went 'Okay, great,'" Nemeth said. "'There's another step here. It's not just bad guys, and they're going to ruin everything, and when the title is on the line, or some guy they don't like, they all just hit the ring, blah blah blah,” he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

This new approach is different from how Jon Moxley and Co. usually operate. Therefore, the interview with Renee Paquette was a breath of fresh air and will make things interesting moving forward.

