Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion confirmed for AEW All In next year

During the latest episode of Collision, All Elite President Tony Khan gave AEW fans big news about All In 2024. He confirmed in a backstage segment that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson will participate in the event as a full-time wrestler.

Danielson, who is out injured right now, was next to Tony when he made the announcement. He could not compete at All In this year as he was out with yet another injury.

Expand Tweet

Bryan has had rotten luck so far when it comes to injuries and will be the first entrant in the Continental Classic tournament. Danielson was sporting a bandage around his eye when he spoke with happiness next to his boss.

The American Dragon was injured on AEW Collision a few weeks back in what can only be termed as a freak injury. In a tag team match with his Blackpool Combat Club teammate, Claudio Castagnoli, he took on Kazuchika Okada and Orange Cassidy.

It was towards the end of the match that he injured his orbital bone, and that means that he will likely miss the rest of 2023.

With Tony Khan confirming Bryan for All In next year, 2024 can't come soon enough for the former WWE Champion.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here