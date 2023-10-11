Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion gets squashed on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

Former WWE and AEW World Champion surprisingly suffered a major loss against a rising All Elite star on the Dynamite: Title Tuesday episode.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion in question is Chris Jericho. He was set to square off against Powerhouse Hobbs on Dynamite: Title Tuesday. The match was made official after the latter jumped Le Champion and Kenny Omega last week and launched a brutal assault.

Furthermore, Hobbs is officially the newest member of the "Don Callis Family" as well. As fans know, The Ocho and Omega are in a feud with Don Callis. The latter has managed to neutralize both of them with the help of his powerful family members like Konosuke Takeshita and Sammy Guevara.

Meanwhile, Jericho stepped into the ring to compete against Hobbs this week on Dynamite. As soon as the bell rang, Powerhouse Hobbs dominated The Demo God and squashed him within minutes.

Even after the bout, Hobbs smashed the WWE legend to make a statement.

Moreover, the compelling storyline between the Don Callis Family and Jericho and Omega continues to amaze fans with all the twists and turns. It remains to be seen how things play out in the forthcoming future.

