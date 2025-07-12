Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion makes a shocking appearance in Tony Khan's promotion

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has just made a shocking appearance tonight in a major promotion. This would be their first appearance in almost two decades.

Tonight, Ring of Honor is showcasing their Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, one of the promotion's long-time annual events. Historically, this event usually took place during the same weekend and city as WWE WrestleMania, but this year, they decided to reschedule this to go along with the AEW All In weekend.

Moments ago, Nick Wayne put his ROH Men's TV Title on the line against Titan of CMLL. Despite a great fight from the luchador, The Prodigy was able to score the win and successfully defend his title. To his surprise, his "father," Christian Cage, made a surprise appearance to celebrate his victory with him in the ring. All members of The Patriarchy were around for this moment.

This was the former WWE veteran's first ROH appearance since 2006. That same year, he competed in his only two matches for the company. A fan posted a photo of the veteran's ROH appearance in 2006, showing how long it has been since then. That photo can be seen here.

The morale within The Patriarchy is looking good, and they'll need this, as they'll be challenging for the AEW Tag Team Titles at All In: Texas.

