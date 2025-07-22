Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion opens up on 'family reunion' at AEW All In 2025: "I have no ill will against anybody"

A WWE Hall of Famer attended AEW All In 2025 despite his departure from the Tony Khan-led company last year and described it as a &quot;family reunion.&quot; The legend also clarified that he doesn't have any issues with anyone in All Elite Wrestling.The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion in question is Mark Henry. He was signed to All Elite Wrestling as a coach and trainer from 2021 to 2024. Henry is currently part of the Stamford-based promotion, having signed a Legends contract. He was backstage at this year's All In to meet his ex-colleagues.On the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry recently opened up about his backstage visit at All In 2025. The World's Strongest Man revealed how Tony Khan welcomed him, and it was like a family reunion to him, as he held no grudges with anyone there.&quot;It was like a family reunion when I went back there, like, you know—things didn't work out the way they should've, but I talked to so many people [who] came up and said, 'Man, I miss you. It was some emotional moments. (...) Tony Khan could've said, 'Nah, to hell with him, I don't want him here!' No, he okayed it, he said, 'Nah, nah, it'd be cool to have Mark here.' So, I have no ill will against anybody there,&quot; Henry said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently threatened to expose AEWIn an interview with PokerScout, the WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry revealed that there were some unfavorable incidents during his time in AEW. Henry also seemingly threatened the Tony Khan-led promotion, saying he would blast the organization if its employees spoke about the developments that led to his exit.“You know what? I had a good time at AEW despite the fact [that] there were a couple of incidents that I won’t talk about unless they start talking about it. If they start talking about it, then I’m going to blast them because those were issues that related to me leaving. But, nonetheless, I met a lot of really cool people, some unbelievable talent. And I have a lot of respect for people in that organization, and I wish them well!” [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion still seems to be on good terms with AEW, considering he was backstage at All In: Texas.