  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW All In 2025
  • Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion opens up on 'family reunion' at AEW All In 2025: "I have no ill will against anybody"

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion opens up on 'family reunion' at AEW All In 2025: "I have no ill will against anybody"

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 22, 2025 12:55 GMT
WWE AEW
AEW All In was a massive success (Image source: AEW on X and WWE on YouTube)

A WWE Hall of Famer attended AEW All In 2025 despite his departure from the Tony Khan-led company last year and described it as a "family reunion." The legend also clarified that he doesn't have any issues with anyone in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion in question is Mark Henry. He was signed to All Elite Wrestling as a coach and trainer from 2021 to 2024. Henry is currently part of the Stamford-based promotion, having signed a Legends contract. He was backstage at this year's All In to meet his ex-colleagues.

On the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry recently opened up about his backstage visit at All In 2025. The World's Strongest Man revealed how Tony Khan welcomed him, and it was like a family reunion to him, as he held no grudges with anyone there.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It was like a family reunion when I went back there, like, you know—things didn't work out the way they should've, but I talked to so many people [who] came up and said, 'Man, I miss you. It was some emotional moments. (...) Tony Khan could've said, 'Nah, to hell with him, I don't want him here!' No, he okayed it, he said, 'Nah, nah, it'd be cool to have Mark here.' So, I have no ill will against anybody there," Henry said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]
Ad
Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently threatened to expose AEW

In an interview with PokerScout, the WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry revealed that there were some unfavorable incidents during his time in AEW. Henry also seemingly threatened the Tony Khan-led promotion, saying he would blast the organization if its employees spoke about the developments that led to his exit.

Ad
“You know what? I had a good time at AEW despite the fact [that] there were a couple of incidents that I won’t talk about unless they start talking about it. If they start talking about it, then I’m going to blast them because those were issues that related to me leaving. But, nonetheless, I met a lot of really cool people, some unbelievable talent. And I have a lot of respect for people in that organization, and I wish them well!” [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]
Ad

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion still seems to be on good terms with AEW, considering he was backstage at All In: Texas.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications